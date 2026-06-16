Lil Wayne Wins $29K Judgment After Security Guard’s Lawsuit Gets Tossed

Lil Wayne just picked up a win in court. He was just awarded a judgment in his favor for almost $30,000.

As first reported by Complex, a Los Angeles judge has awarded the Young Money boss a $29,225 judgment after a lawsuit filed by former security guard Christian Carlos was thrown out over what the court described as repeated noncompliance.

The judgment, signed June 10, orders Carlos and his attorney to jointly cover monetary sanctions and legal costs owed to Wayne. The ruling follows an April decision that dismissed the case and canceled a trial that had been scheduled for later this year.

According to court documents, the judge determined that Carlos repeatedly failed to comply with discovery orders throughout the case. “The court is granting terminating sanctions because plaintiff willfully refused to comply with three discovery orders over nearly ten months, made affirmative misrepresentations to the court about compliance, and has still provided no responses as of April 21, 2026,” the ruling stated.

Wayne’s attorney, Ashlee Difuntorum, argued that Carlos failed to provide what she described as “basic information” and documents related to both the alleged incident and the injuries he claimed to have suffered. The $29,225 judgment was reportedly reached in two stages. Wayne was previously awarded $26,000 in sanctions before receiving an additional $3,225 when the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.

Carlos originally filed the lawsuit in December 2023 over an alleged confrontation that took place at Wayne’s Hidden Hills home in 2021. He claimed the rapper pointed a semiautomatic rifle at him and punched him in the ear during the dispute. Carlos also alleged he suffered severe emotional distress, required PTSD treatment, and incurred medical expenses and lost wages as a result of the incident. Wayne denied the allegations.

Notably, the lawsuit was dismissed before any ruling was made on the underlying claims themselves, meaning the case closed without a determination on whether the alleged incident occurred.

In other Weezy news, the rapper is preparing to hit the road for the North American leg of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour alongside 2 Chainz and The Game later this month.

The legal victory also arrives just weeks after Wayne opened up about feeling overlooked by some of music’s biggest events. “It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved,” he wrote on X in April.