10 Rap Dads Who Are Raising The Next Wave

Source: WWD / Getty Hip hop has always been about legacy. From passing down game in the studio to sharing lessons about fame, family and business, some of rap’s biggest stars are now watching their children build names of their own in entertainment. While having a famous parent can open doors, staying power still comes down to talent, work ethic and finding your own voice. Check out the rap dads who are raising the next wave of entertainers. From Kanye and North West to Will Smith, Jaden and Willow, these families are doing nepotism the right way. It looks like several children of rap fathers simply couldn’t avoid the limelight as their own talents shine too bright. As Father’s Day approaches this Sunday (June 21), we are reminded of the many families who have entertainment running through their veins. These rap dads are proving that the next generation is already here. Scroll on for rap dads and their children in entertainment.

10 Rap Dads Raising The Next Wave 1. Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Laila! The daughter of legendary rapper and actor Mos Def, now known as Yasiin Bey, Laila! has become one of the most exciting young voices in music. Her genre bending sound and refreshing creativity have helped her carve out an identity separate from her father’s iconic legacy while still carrying the artistic spirit that made him a cultural force. Though he was most definitely not encouraging her ascension in the music industry, Laila’s talent is undeniable. The people love her.

2. Kanye West and North West Source: WWD / Getty North West may still be young, but she is already one of the most talked about celebrity kids in entertainment. From music appearances and fashion moments to stage performances alongside her father, North has shown confidence and charisma that suggests she could be a major force in entertainment for years to come.

3. Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Will Smith’s children may have surpassed the title of celebrity kids long ago. Jaden Smith has built a career spanning music, film and fashion, while Willow Smith has evolved into one of the most respected alternative artists of her generation. Together, they represent one of entertainment’s most successful family dynasties.



4. T.I. and Heiress Harris Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Heiress Harris has become a social media favorite thanks to her larger than life personality. Whether she is stealing scenes on family reality shows or making viral appearances online, she has already demonstrated the star power that made her father one of Atlanta’s biggest rap icons.



5. Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Few children have honored a parent’s legacy quite like O’Shea Jackson Jr. After portraying his father in the hit film Straight Outta Compton, he launched a successful acting career that continues to grow through film, television and voice acting projects.

6. Master P, Romeo Miller and Cymphonique Miller Source: Greg Doherty / Getty Master P built an empire, and his children have expanded it. Romeo Miller became a successful rapper, actor and entrepreneur at a young age, while Cymphonique Miller established herself as a singer, actress and television personality. Together, they helped redefine what a family business could look like in hip hop.



7. Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus Source: Taylor Hill / Getty While many expected Cordell Broadus to follow a path in sports, he ultimately found success in entertainment and business. From modeling to media ventures and creative production, Cordell has embraced entrepreneurship while carrying the Broadus family name into new spaces.



8. Eminem and Hailie Jade Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Fans watched Hailie Jade grow up through Eminem’s lyrics. Today, she has become a successful media personality, influencer and podcast host. While she chose a different lane than her father, she has built a loyal audience and thriving brand on her own terms.



9. Gillie Da Kid and N3WYRKLA Gillie Da Kid’s daughter, N3WYRKLA, also known as Nyla Nasir, is building momentum as a rising artist. With a growing fanbase and a unique sound, she represents a new generation of creatives emerging from one of hip hop’s most recognizable families.

10. Juvenile and Young Juve New Orleans rap royalty continues through Young Juve. Following in the footsteps of his father, Juvenile, he has stepped into music while carrying the energy and influence of one of the South’s most influential rap legacies.

