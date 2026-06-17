Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

10 Rap Dads Who Are Raising The Next Wave

Published on June 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Yeezy show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Source: WWD / Getty

Hip hop has always been about legacy. From passing down game in the studio to sharing lessons about fame, family and business, some of rap’s biggest stars are now watching their children build names of their own in entertainment. While having a famous parent can open doors, staying power still comes down to talent, work ethic and finding your own voice. Check out the rap dads who are raising the next wave of entertainers. 

From Kanye and North West to Will Smith, Jaden and Willow, these families are doing nepotism the right way. It looks like several children of rap fathers simply couldn’t avoid the limelight as their own talents shine too bright. As Father’s Day approaches this Sunday (June 21), we are reminded of the many families who have entertainment running through their veins. 

These rap dads are proving that the next generation is already here. Scroll on for rap dads and their children in entertainment. 

10 Rap Dads Raising The Next Wave 

1. Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Laila!

The daughter of legendary rapper and actor Mos Def, now known as Yasiin Bey, Laila! has become one of the most exciting young voices in music. Her genre bending sound and refreshing creativity have helped her carve out an identity separate from her father’s iconic legacy while still carrying the artistic spirit that made him a cultural force.

Though he was most definitely not encouraging her ascension in the music industry, Laila’s talent is undeniable. The people love her.

2. Kanye West and North West

Yeezy show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Source: WWD / Getty

North West may still be young, but she is already one of the most talked about celebrity kids in entertainment. From music appearances and fashion moments to stage performances alongside her father, North has shown confidence and charisma that suggests she could be a major force in entertainment for years to come.

3. Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Will Smith’s children may have surpassed the title of celebrity kids long ago. Jaden Smith has built a career spanning music, film and fashion, while Willow Smith has evolved into one of the most respected alternative artists of her generation. Together, they represent one of entertainment’s most successful family dynasties.

4. T.I. and Heiress Harris

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Heiress Harris has become a social media favorite thanks to her larger than life personality. Whether she is stealing scenes on family reality shows or making viral appearances online, she has already demonstrated the star power that made her father one of Atlanta’s biggest rap icons.

5. Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Ice Cube Hand And Footprint In Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theater
Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Few children have honored a parent’s legacy quite like O’Shea Jackson Jr. After portraying his father in the hit film Straight Outta Compton, he launched a successful acting career that continues to grow through film, television and voice acting projects.

6. Master P, Romeo Miller and Cymphonique Miller

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Master P built an empire, and his children have expanded it. Romeo Miller became a successful rapper, actor and entrepreneur at a young age, while Cymphonique Miller established herself as a singer, actress and television personality. Together, they helped redefine what a family business could look like in hip hop.

7. Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus

2025 Time100 Gala
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

While many expected Cordell Broadus to follow a path in sports, he ultimately found success in entertainment and business. From modeling to media ventures and creative production, Cordell has embraced entrepreneurship while carrying the Broadus family name into new spaces.

8. Eminem and Hailie Jade

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Fans watched Hailie Jade grow up through Eminem’s lyrics. Today, she has become a successful media personality, influencer and podcast host. While she chose a different lane than her father, she has built a loyal audience and thriving brand on her own terms.

9. Gillie Da Kid and N3WYRKLA

Gillie Da Kid’s daughter, N3WYRKLA, also known as Nyla Nasir, is building momentum as a rising artist. With a growing fanbase and a unique sound, she represents a new generation of creatives emerging from one of hip hop’s most recognizable families.

10. Juvenile and Young Juve

New Orleans rap royalty continues through Young Juve. Following in the footsteps of his father, Juvenile, he has stepped into music while carrying the energy and influence of one of the South’s most influential rap legacies.

The legacy continues. Hip hop is no longer a young culture. It is now old enough to produce second generation stars who grew up surrounded by platinum records, sold out arenas and hard earned lessons. Whether they are making music, acting, hosting podcasts or building businesses, these children are proving that the next wave of entertainment talent may already be sitting at the family table.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

U.S.-SAN ANTONIO-BASKETBALL-NBA-FINALS-KNICKS VS SPURS

Give Spike A Ring! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos, Celebrations & More From The New York Knicks’ Championship Win

Bossip
Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Cape Verde Goalie Vozinha's Instagram Following Explodes After Heroic Performance Against Spain

Cassius Life
Two women posing for photos, one in a pink dress and the other in a black one-shoulder dress, with Bravo logos visible in the background.

'The Thirst Is Real:' NeNe Leakes Accuses Drew Sidora Of 'Eating Her Leftovers' Amid THIS Former Fling's #RHOA Appearance

Bossip
A man with curly blond hair wearing Beats headphones, a red Supreme sneaker, and a Supreme-branded item, along with a close-up of a Mickey Mouse-inspired jewelry piece.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Supreme X Louis Vuitton Nike Cleats & More Of His Personal Closet Up For A Charity Auction

Cassius Life
Trending
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.
13 Items
Music  |  Written By Weso

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Trending
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments
Two men wearing red and camouflage clothing, one with a Yankees cap, posing together in a room with wooden paneling.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

JAŸ-Z & Eminem Will Reconnect On Rakim’s Upcoming Collab LP

Comments
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Comments
Protesters holding a sign reading "Justice for Karmelo Anthony!" Alongside images of a woman with colorful hair and a woman speaking at a podium.
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Cardi B & Rep. Jasmine Crockett Rip Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Comments
Max B, French Montana & Joey Badass Sighting In New York City
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

French Montana, Max B & Remy Ma “Ever Since You Left Me (Big Bronx Remix),” Wyclef Jean ft. G Herbo “2010 Mr. October” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.26

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close