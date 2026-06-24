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Larry David "Embarrassed" By Trump's Freedom 250 Event

Larry David Says Trump’s Freedom 250 Event Made Him “Embarrassed” To Be An American

Published on June 24, 2026
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Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Series LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS
Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

We are just a year and a half into Donald Trump’s second term as president, and already, it feels like we’re witnessing the fall of the American empire, akin to the Romans of the 1400s.

Still, Donald Trump loves a spectacle and to keep himself and his supporters appeased, so he threw himself a “star-studded extravaganza” with the UFC “Freedom 250” on the White House lawn on June 14. Needless to say, it was the hot mess we’d expect it to be with MAGA supporters duking it out on the White House lawn, used condoms being left behind, and of course, uncalled-for slander against Michelle Obama.

Though the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams swore up and down that the White House’s UFC event was just as good, if not better than the now classic NBA Finals that saw the Knicks make history on nearly a game-by-game basis, non-Trump supporters like Larry David saw this event for what it was: “a travesty.” America went from the envy of the world to a cruel joke that runs on fascist ideology on its way to becoming a third-world country, and Larry David for one voiced how most Americans feel following that train wreck of an event and administration.

According to Variety, Larry David was not impressed by the White House’s UFC event and even went so far to say that it embarrassed him to live in a country where such things happen on government property saying, “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

We all are, Larry. We all are. Also don’t be surprised if James Dolan bans you from Madison Square Garden for speaking ill of his bestie’s party.

The comment came as Larry David was asked about the event at the premier of his new HBO sketch show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, which revolves around satirizing key points in U.S. history. Judging from what we hear, this is really going to be an actual star-studded extravaganza.

Variety reports:

The series features a slew of celebrity guests, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Jon Hamm, Henry Winkler, Sean Hayes, Joe Manganiello, Jane Krakowski, Greg Kinnear, Alan Tudyk, Rita Wilson, Jerry and David Seinfeld. Vince Vaughn also guest stars, as do “Curb Your Enthusiasm” alumni Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove and Susie Essman as Susan B. Anthony.

Barack Obama also acts in one of the skits. His and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground is producing the series.

Dissing Donald Trump’s UFC event while promoting a show that involves the Obamas? Larry David might end up in the crosshairs of his highly politicized FCC a la Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Larry David’s statement about Donald Trump’s UFC “Freedom 250” event? Sound off in the comments section below.

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