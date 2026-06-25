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Knicks Fan Fired For Trash Can Theft Still Getting Fined

A fan of the New York Knicks who stole a basketball-themed trash can and was fired, will still be fined for the viral act.

Published on June 25, 2026
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A sign reading "Welcome back!" with an arrow pointing to a trash can labeled "No household trash, no business trash, $100 fine" in front of a door.
Source: @NYCSanitation / x

A New York Knicks fan who went viral for snatching up a Knicks-themed garbage can from a city street is still paying for it, as she’s been hit with multiple fines for the act – shortly after losing her job over the incident.

According to reports, the New York City Department of Sanitation confirmed that the orange-and-blue trash can had been returned with a post on X, formerly Twitter showing the can with the caption reading, “Welcome Back!” and “We Missed You!” 

In a video that has now gone viral, Angie Baez was spotted emptying the contents of the garbage can onto the sidewalk after the Knicks’ victory parade last Thursday (June 18) celebrating their first NBA championship in 53 years. Baez was also photographed on the subway with the receptacle, smiling.

Department of Sanitation spokesperson Vincent Gragnani confirmed that Baez was fined for the seizure of the garbage can for a total of $175 – $75 for littering, and $100 for impeding DSNY operations. The New York City Police Department has said that it would not pursue a criminal investigation into Baez.

The viral moment, spurred on by conservative social media accounts, apparently led to the 40-year-old being fired from her position as an executive director for community and industry engagement with JP Morgan Chase. The bank giant confirmed that Baez no longer worked for the company to The New York Times.

Gragnani said that the can was one of six designed by the DSNY to honor the Knicks win, and they were placed along or near the championship parade route. There were no reports of any of the other bins being stolen. He also pointed out that smaller versions were available to the public for $168.

The independent clothing company OnlyNY partnered with the DSNY on the cans, and they also sell the miniature versions for $58 along with a larger size. In a statement, OnlyNY’s Chief Operating Officer Meaghan Chillianis said the collaboration “provided an opportunity to recognize the sanitation workers whose efforts help keep New York moving during major civic events and everyday life alike.”

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