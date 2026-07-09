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J. Cole Drops Exclusive ‘The Fall-Off’ Print Magazine

Ahead of his world tour, J. Cole and the Dreamville team collected dozens of creatives to craft The Fall-Off print magazine.

Published on July 9, 2026
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2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole released his double album, The Fall-Off, to much fanfare amid hints that it would be his swan song. While that point hasn’t been firmly solidified by J. Cole himself, he is still pushing out grand creative ideas by way of a limited edition print magazine named after the album and featuring some of music’s top journalists and creative minds.

Announced on Wednesday (July 8), The Fall-Off print magazine is a limited edition run headed by veteran music journalist Bonsu Thompson serving as editor-in-chief, and Felton Brown, Dreamville’s vice president of creative, serving as its publisher.

Boasting over 60 journalists, photographers, illustrators, and artists, the magazine is a collectible item, adding to the ongoing legacy of J. Cole and his staunch commitment to giving his supporters ways to connect with his artistry beyond music.

“Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector’s edition arrives when most needed by its audience. Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once. So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of starpower to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed,” Thompson shared in a statement.

Brown added, “The Fall-Off Magazine documents a singular moment in time. Like the sun, Hip-hop has never stood still. Every generation has added to the culture, and this publication was built to create space for generations of old and new to commune in conversation with one another.”

He continued with, “We built this publication because we believe context matters, conversation matters, critical thought matters, and original content matters. Hip-Hop has always mattered. Documenting this thing of ours to be consumed tangibly creates a cultural and educational experience that people can return to long after the moment has passed.”

The Fall-Off magazine can be found online by following this link.

Photo: Getty

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