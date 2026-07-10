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Social Media Perplexed By Asha Sharma's Role With U.S. Gov

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

To make this announcement even nastier, Sharma, who was president of Microsoft’s CoreAI division, will have one of her duties be to oversee the effects of AI on the workplace.

Published on July 10, 2026
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  • harma will join the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, which is in charge of implementing United States monetary policy, as part of a group that was brought together to improve the "efficiency of the Federal Reserve's operations.
  • As expected, the news of Sharma's appointment to the task force isn't going over well, especially after the layoffs at XBOX.
Social Media Perplexed By Asha Sharma's Role With U.S. Gov
XBOX / Asha Sharma

Well, this might be one of the most tone deaf decisions ever.

Just days after she announced XBOX’s big reset, which saw 3,200 employees get handed pink slips, and game studios get sent to limbo, current CEO Asha Sharma has a new role with the government, and get this, she will now lead a task force on employment.

According to Eurogamer, Sharma will join the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, which is in charge of implementing United States monetary policy, as part of a group that was brought together to improve the “efficiency of the Federal Reserve’s operations. 

To make this announcement even nastier, Sharma, who was president of Microsoft’s CoreAI division, will have one of her duties be to oversee the effects of AI on the workplace.

In a press release, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh described Sharma as one of the “external advisers,” adding that she will have “a mandate to follow the evidence, provide candid feedback, and produce rigorous findings for the Federal Open Market Committee.”

Social Media Is Baffled By Asha Sharma Taking This Government Role

As expected, the news of Sharma’s appointment to the task force isn’t going over well, especially after the layoffs at XBOX.

“Terrible timing lmao. The last person you want to see on a ‘Productivity and Jobs’ task force is one that just gut 20% of their own company,” one post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Another post read, “Actually wild to get this title after being a part of the unemployment of 3,200 people.”

Both very valid points, and honestly, for someone who seems to care so much about perception, what was Sharma thinking by taking that position?

We shall see what comes of her being a part of this task force and if it produces any positive results. Until then, you can see more reactions below.

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