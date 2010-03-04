Drake Dropping “Over” Tomorrow

Since the release of So Far Gone, rapper Drake has made major movements trekking his climb in the music industry.

Moving to Young Money records to being featured on countless records, the Canadian native may have had one of the most eventful 2009’s, which was topped off with Grammy nominations.

Still waiting for the release of Thank Me Later, the rapper is set to give a glimpse of what he will deliver with his first single “Over” which is set to drop Friday.

Boi-1da, the man responsible for “Forever” and “Best I Ever Had”, will be handling the production for the track.

With the original release date set for March, the first offering is now being expected to hit shelves sometime in the spring, although the exact date has yet to be determined.

“It’s gonna be bigger, it’s gonna sound happier,” he said. “More victorious, ’cause that’s where I’m at in my life,” said Drake during an interview with Rap-Up.

Probably the most pressured of all the new generation of rappers, tomorrow will serve as the sink or swim moment for the rest of his debut album.

Hoping to sport features such as Andre 3000 and Eminem, and already scoring guest appearances from Jay-Z and Kanye West, the young sensation is putting his best foot forward and might be searching to make the first project a classic.

Already making the statement that he studies Nas’ work before working on his own album, could we have an Illmatic of the new age?