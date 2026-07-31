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Kanye West Reaches Settlement In Former Assistant’s Lawsuit

Kanye West Reaches Settlement In Former Assistant’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A lengthy legal battle has quietly come to an end.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Source: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / Getty

Kanye West and his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, have reached a settlement in the civil lawsuit she filed against the rapper, bringing an end to a legal battle that has stretched on for more than two years.

According to TMZ, both parties entered into an unconditional settlement on July 23, with court documents stating the case will be dismissed within 45 days. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Pisciotta initially sued West in June 2024, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract after working as his personal assistant. In later amended complaints, she expanded her allegations to include claims of sexual assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment, stalking and sex trafficking, among other allegations.

According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta alleged West subjected her to explicit text messages, inappropriate sexual conduct and multiple instances of unwanted physical contact during her employment. She also claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session before officially joining West’s team. West has consistently denied the allegations. Through his legal representatives, he described the claims as false and accused Pisciotta of attempting to extort him, maintaining that her allegations were without merit.

TMZ previously reported that both sides had participated in mediation in June and informed the court they had reached an agreement in principle, prompting a scheduled hearing to be removed from the calendar while the settlement was finalized.

With the settlement now complete, the matter is expected to be formally dismissed in the coming weeks. Neither West nor Pisciotta has publicly commented on the confidential terms of the agreement. The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability, and no criminal charges were filed in connection with the civil allegations.

You can see Lauren discuss the backlash she received online after filing the lawsuit below.

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