Subscribe
Close
President Obama

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist, and the former president clearly still knows ball.

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist, and the former president clearly still knows ball.

Featuring 46 songs in total, Obama also took a moment to pay his respects to Fred Hansard, who tragically passed away.

“Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer. It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.“

As always, Obama’s playlist strikes a balance between old and new. He’s showing love to artists like Doechii, Bossman DLow, Leon Thomas, and Molly Santana

While also keeping household names in rotation such as A Tribe Called Quest, Drake, and Chaka Khan. He even threw some inspiration in the mix with the legendary Fred Hammond.

If there’s one thing Obama’s playlist never miss on, it’s putting fans onto a little bit of everything.

One name fans immediately began asking about in the comments was Kendrick Lamar. Many were surprised to see Drake make the cut with “Ran To Atlanta” while Kendrick was nowhere to be found. The song itself became a talking point when it was released, with some fans viewing it as an indirect response to Kendrick.

Of course, it’s also just a great record, so we’re sure that’s the only reason Barack added it to the playlist. Not to mention, it marked the first time Drake and Future linked up on a track in years after an extended hiatus from collaborating.

Whether your’e looking for Hip-Hop, R&B, Gospel, or something completely unexpected, Obama’s summer playlist got something for everybody.

Related Tags

barack obama drake Kendrick Lamar playlist

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A man wearing sunglasses and a suit stands in a garden setting with trees and foliage in the background.

Crime Pays Handsomely! Impeccably Suited Michael B. Jordan Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion Over Delectably Debonair Demeanor In ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Teaser Trailer

Bossip
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries

Cop Or Pass: The Biggest Sneaker Releases Dropping In August 2026

Cassius Life
Two women, one in a red coat and the other in a black and white patterned coat, standing in an urban setting with buildings in the background.

'Beauty In Black' Is Back: Tyler Perry's Hit Netflix Drama Returns For A Third Season Full Of Family Feuds, Betrayal & BIG Bellaire Battles

Bossip
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Cassius Life
Trending
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Comments
'Ol Dirty Bastard Mural Appears in Brooklyn
Music  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street Naming

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Calls ‘Bully More Meaningful Than ‘Graduation’ And ‘Watch The Throne’

Comments
Trending
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Comments
President Trump Attends Dignified Transfer For Fallen US Troops In Delaware
10 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump Scorned For Erasing Fallen Soldiers From Casualty List

Comments
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi
News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Nolan Wells’ Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media & Location Data

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close