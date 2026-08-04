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T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

Love is still in the air for T.I. and his longtime wife, Tiny Harris.

Published on August 4, 2026
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A bride and groom standing in a floral setting, the bride holding a bouquet of white flowers and smiling.
Source: Tiny / Instagram

Love is still in the air for T.I. and his longtime wife, Tiny Harris.

The couple celebrated 16 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica. Surrounded by close family and friends, T.I. and Tiny said “I do” all over again, marking another chapter in their decades-long relationship.

Photos from the celebration captured a beautiful ceremony, with the couple exchanging vows beneath a flower-covered altar before celebrating with fireworks, wedding cake, and an unforgettable reception.

Tiny later reflected on the special day in a heartfelt message, calling it everything she hoped for.

“Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you thank you baby for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted. Our wedding 16yrs ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk it was so nice we had to do it twice.”

The vow renewal caps off an eventful year for the Harris family. T.I. recently released his farewell album, Kill The King, led by the singles “Let ‘Em Know” and “Mr. Him.” He also headlined Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash alongside Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, and several other Hip-Hop heavyweights.

Sixteen years later, T.I. and Tiny are going strong.

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