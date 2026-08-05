Subscribe
Close
News

Jeanine Pirro Defends Reflecting Pool Fumble To Trump 

Struggle Attorney Jeanine Pirro Defends Reflecting Pool Fumble To Trump 

Jeanine Pirro defended her actions linked to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case in a heated meeting at the White House.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WH Easter Egg Roll 2026
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

According to reports, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro had a tense meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. The subject of that meeting was her withdrawal of charges against a former Olympian accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Pirro was spotted on Monday (Aug. 3), heading to the White House by a photographer with CBS News. Photos showed her arriving with a large office box in tow, just before Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. 

From there, according to the New York Times, Pirro explained to Trump, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Counsel David Warrington that she felt Burgum was purposely misleading Trump about the case.

Pirro even directly confronted Burgum, accusing him of trying to cover up his mistakes. Burgum reportedly worked to defend himself, while not talking as much as Pirro, according to the outlet’s sources.

The former Fox News host was under fire last week after her office submitted a 20-page motion to dismiss charges against David Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist. The filing contained the admission that Pirro and her office rushed to indict on incomplete evidence and assumptions.

The document also detailed how Pirro felt that Burgum and his department didn’t oversee the contractors hired to renovate the pool. Atlantic Industrial Coatings was the main company that worked on the pool. Pirro also alleged that U.S. Park Police officials were incompetent.

Trump had expressed his anger over Pirro withdrawing the charge against Hearn, writing on his Truth Social media platform that he felt she “choked.” He even voiced his displeasure at the Oval Office. “I was disappointed in Jeanine Pirro. Really disappointed in Jeanine Pirro,” he told reporters. “She folded like an umbrella.”

CNN reported that Trump had considered firing her, but it appears that Pirro’s spirited defense has kept her safe for the time being. Trump still openly believes vandals damaged the landmark.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors NBA season opener

Klay Thompson Checks Kevin Durant Over MVP Diss: "Aye Man, U Good?"

Cassius Life
Two men in formal attire: one wearing a black tuxedo with a skull pendant, the other in a black jacket with a beard.

A$AP Rocky Says He'd Fight Drake “Bare Knuckles” & Now Social Media Wants To See It

Cassius Life
Two glamorous women in formal attire, one with long blonde hair and the other with long dark hair, posing confidently.

BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha's Packing For #RHUGT

Bossip
Two images side-by-side: a woman with curly black hair wearing a patterned dress, and a man with a beard wearing a patterned shirt and cowboy hat.

K. Michelle Slams Shaboozey For Allegedly Ghosting Her Feature Request, Claims 'Tipsy' Titan 'Doesn't Like Black Women'—'It's Over For You'

Bossip
Trending
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About Drake’s ’Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3
2 Items
ASAP Rocky  |  Written By Martin Berrios

A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

Comments
Trending
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi
News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Nolan Wells’ Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media & Location Data

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Calls ‘Bully More Meaningful Than ‘Graduation’ And ‘Watch The Throne’

Comments
2025 Beloved Benefit
2 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Comments
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Comments
Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
nicki minaj  |  Written By Weso

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close