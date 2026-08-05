Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Diddy Gets Release Date Pushed Back After Brawl

Sean "Diddy" Combs had his release date pushed back by an additional month after being involved in a prison brawl.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently received some positive news regarding his prison sentence, which was moved up to January 2028. However, the recent brawl Diddy was involved in resulted in the mogul getting his date pushed back an additional month.

As reported by USA Today, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 56, will now be released on February 20, 2028, which came after he received word that his release date was moved up to January 24, 2026.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In his time behind bars, Combs has seen his release date shuffle several times.

Initially, Combs was slated for release in November 2028, but his release date was moved up to April 2028. It was later moved to February and then January of the same year, now reverting to February,

According to a new TMZ report, Diddy was ordered by a judge to forfeit several electronic devices, including hard drives, smartphones, and other items, along with $9,000 in cash. These assets were handed over to the federal government, and it wasn’t shared what the authorities intend to do with the items.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Diddy prison sean "diddy" combs

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors NBA season opener

Klay Thompson Checks Kevin Durant Over MVP Diss: "Aye Man, U Good?"

Cassius Life
Two men in formal attire: one wearing a black tuxedo with a skull pendant, the other in a black jacket with a beard.

A$AP Rocky Says He'd Fight Drake “Bare Knuckles” & Now Social Media Wants To See It

Cassius Life
Two glamorous women in formal attire, one with long blonde hair and the other with long dark hair, posing confidently.

BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha's Packing For #RHUGT

Bossip
Two images side-by-side: a woman with curly black hair wearing a patterned dress, and a man with a beard wearing a patterned shirt and cowboy hat.

K. Michelle Slams Shaboozey For Allegedly Ghosting Her Feature Request, Claims 'Tipsy' Titan 'Doesn't Like Black Women'—'It's Over For You'

Bossip
Trending
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi
News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Nolan Wells’ Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media & Location Data

Comments
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About Drake’s ’Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

Comments
Trending
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Calls ‘Bully More Meaningful Than ‘Graduation’ And ‘Watch The Throne’

Comments
Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3
2 Items
ASAP Rocky  |  Written By Martin Berrios

A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

Comments
2025 Beloved Benefit
2 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Comments
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Comments
Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
nicki minaj  |  Written By Weso

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close