Subscribe
Close
News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Heads To Trial Monday

A trial date is set for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of Hip-Hop icon Tupac Shakur.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
Source: Pool / Getty

A trial date is set for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of Hip-Hop icon Tupac Shakur.

The Associated Press reports that the long-awaited trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 10. Davis, who has been jailed since 2023, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

While it is unlikely that the trial will reveal the gunman, prosecutors are looking to prove that Davis was the man who orchestrated the plot and provided the murder weapon. 

On Sept. 7, 1996, Pac and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were driving a black BMW after a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel. At a red light near the Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled up and began shooting.

While Knight sustained minor injuries, Shakur was hit multiple times and died six days later. The Cadillac held Davis, Orlando Anderson, Deandre Smith, and Terry Brown. Of those four men, Davis is the only one still alive.

Shakur’s murder, according to the indictment, was a result of two overlapping feuds: The East Coast/West Coast rap war between Death Row and Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, and the beef between the South Side Compton Crips and the Mob Piru Bloods.

It is alleged that Davis, a leader with the South Side Compton Crips, set up the murder after a fight between Shakur and Anderson at the MGM Grand.

A 2019 memoir that Davis co-wrote, Compton Street Legend, helped revive the case after years of going cold. The book, along with several interviews Davis gave over the years, will be a key factor in the prosecution’s case against him.

If convicted, Davis faces life behind bars.

Related Tags

2pac Keffe D tupac

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles Breaks Caitlin Clark Record As Rookie Of The Year Campaign Heats Up

Cassius Life
NBA: APR 08 Spurs at LA Clippers

Ben Simmons Is Back In Shape & Prepping A Comeback - Social Media Isn't Having It

Cassius Life
A woman in a pink dress smiling, and a man in a white hoodie performing on stage with a microphone.

Fans Are 'California Dream' Delighted By Jhené Aiko's Appearance In Larry June's Video, Think The Duo's Quietly Confirmed Their Orange Print Pairing

Bossip
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s 'A Little Less Heavy' As She Opens Up About Her New 'Act III' Era With Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama

Bossip
Trending
A man sitting on a couch in a room with graffiti-covered windows and a burning car outside, with the text "All Eyes on Shhh" displayed prominently.
8 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Entertainment  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Comments
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Comments
Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator’s Sexual Identity To Jason Lee

Comments
Trending
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close