Gucci Mane Releasing “The Burrprint 2” Mixtape While Behind Bars

IT’S GUCCI!!!

Not even a cell could hold Gucci Mane as he continues to try and conquer the Hip-Hop world.

Teaming up with DJ Holiday, La Flare is picking up where he left off with the release of The Burrprint 2, which is a follow up to his biggest mixtape of 2009.

Looking to keep his name relevant while doing his bid in prison, this project will be the first installment to a series of commercial mixtapes coming from Gucci.

Gucci Mane feat. Ludacris – Atlanta Zoo

Consisting of 24 tracks, look for the project to be released on April 13 and features big names such as Trey Songz, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Yo Gotti, Ludacris and many others.

“Many of my fans know me from the massive amounts of mixtapes I’ve released over the years,” says Gucci Mane, currently serving a 1-year sentence for a parole violation. “The Burrprint 2 mixtape is just something I wanted to put out there as a thank you for all those who have stuck by me through my incarceration, all those who have written letters, this is for you… I will be home soon.”

“Gucci called me from Fulton County and told me to start recording,” says DJ Holiday. “He busted a hot verse right there on the phone and that’s what you hear on the record, with the 1-minute automated warning and all, ‘you have one minute remaining’, it’s so real.”

The series will also serve as a building block to his next album. Dropping The State vs. Radric Davis before getting locked up in 2009, Gucci will be creating The Appeal, which is scheduled to hit stores over the summer.