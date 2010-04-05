Ice Cube Sends Diss Shots To Jay-Z, Kanye West & Eminem [Video]

“The Ni**a Ya Love To Hate” is on his way back with a vengeance and he seems to be gunning at anyone holding his former position.

In the new track “Drink The Kool Aid, it’s not only the “New West” that placed that chip on Ice Cube’s shoulder but apparently Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne and Kanye West have pissed off the O.G.

It ain’t “No Vaseline” but the blade is still sharp…

Peep More Videos After The Jump As Cube Spits More Venom Directed To His “Bastard Chil-ren!!!” [More]

Ice Cube Sending Shots To The New West





Be True To Da Game: A MESSAGE TO THE SELLOUTS!…ice cube predicted it 18 years ago!

