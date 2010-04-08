50 Cent Searching for New G-Unit Soldiers

The phrase, “Destroy and Rebuild” resonates loudly when it comes to the camp handled by rapper/actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

With Young Buck, Game, M.O.P., Olivia leaving the G-Unit imprint, all that really stands is the original members with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks.

As each member is branching on their own, 50 is looking to bring in more talent to the ranks and find some more artists that can call G-Unity their home.

Speaking with MTV, the General spoke on his upcoming tour and trying to enlist new troops on the way.

“You’ll see new faces, because I’m looking for new artists now. I’ll sign new artists and take them with me and kinda groom them. I don’t specifically say, ‘I want this kind of artist’ — I look for talent that inspires me, that complements what I do with their own thing. Some of the stuff you can’t teach a person; they gotta have it.”

As it pertains to Jackson, acquiring the talent has never been the problem; it has always been the retention rate and actually keeping his artists around and putting out material.

So, is Beanie Sigel still trying to get signed with 50 Cent now or what?