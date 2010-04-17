CLOSE
DJ Quik Readies New Solo Album

West coast vet and super producer  DJ Quik recently sat down for a radio interview to discuss his new album The Book of David.

The interview which took plce with on air personality Chuey Martinez,  gave an update on his first album in five years and revealed part of the list of collaborators for the project that includes Ice Cube, WC, and Bizzy Bone.

According to Quik, the album is completed and the only thing that stands between its release and the fans are a few samples that need to be cleared.

In addition to discussing his new album, Quik also touched on burying his beef with Suga Free by realesing a newer version of the collaborative track “Nobody” and revealed that he’d be appearing on  The Konnectid Project 2.

But enough of our play by play, peep the interview for yourself:

