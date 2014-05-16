CNN Explores The Dichotomy Of Clipse [VIDEO]

The Clipse may no longer be in the business of creating albums together (hopefully a momentary fact), but they’ll never be defunct because Pusha T and No Malice are bound by blood. CNN Tonight explored the brothers’ relationship, their street background, and of course, the latter’s religious reawakening.

“Some people call it a ‘Come to Jesus moment,’ but this is real transformation,” No Malice said. He cited his infidelities while touring with Clipse and how that affected his family — namely he and his wife’s relationship. The older the Thorton brothers continued, “When I think about her forgiveness — how the word of God repaired us and nothing else. When I think about that, to me it’s a no brainer. I can’t return to that lifestyle in that kind of way.”

However, Pusha is progressing as a solo artist with the street-influenced content that he’s always spit and as a business man. Despite his success, the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate was asked if it was healthy to glorify the dope boy lifestyle.

“I came up on this same music, and I can say to this day music has never made me do anything,” Pusha said.

