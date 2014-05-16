LeBron James & Sprite Announce #ChangeTheGame Contest [PHOTO]

LeBron James might be in the midst of chasing down a third NBA championship with the Miami Heat, but he’s also looking to inspire folks outside the realm of basketball as well. Partnering with beverage company Sprite, King James has announced the #ChangeTheGame contest that will award one of four creative finalists a chance at $50,000.

In essence, James and Sprite’s contest asks contestants to use YouTube to record and upload a video stating how they’re changing the game in music, visual arts, within their community, or via entrepreneurship. The video has to be between 90 to 180 seconds with the contestant explaining their role and aims within their respective fields. The contestants then must post their YouTube video’s URL on Twitter with the #ChangeTheGame hashtag.

A panel will select the four finalists, who will be given tailor-made educational experiences. This will include working with a civic leader for the community involvement finalist, meeting with a record label executive or invite to a major performance for the music finalist, a meeting with a business executive for the entrepreneurial finalist, and the visual arts finalist displaying their work on Sprite’s website or a custom item from the company.

The four finalists will then be entered into a larger contest to nab the cash prize, which James will personally judge himself.

“Over the years, LeBron James has proven himself a great role model by changing the game on the court and off,²”said Kimberly Paige, Associate Vice President, Sprite Brands, The Coca-Cola Company. “Through the Sprite® 6 Mix by LeBron James #ChangeTheGame contest, we look forward to joining LeBron and rewarding individuals who relentlessly pursue their passion and thirst for success in their craft. We can¹t wait to be inspired by some very creative video submissions.”

The deadline for the contest is June 1 at midnight. To learn more, visit this link. Hit the jump to see the full-size shot of the thumbnail.

—

Photo: Sprite

1 2Next page »