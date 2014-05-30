Cam’ron Talks Playground Hoops In Reebok Ad [VIDEO]

Cam’ron saw fame and fortune through Hip-Hop, but about 20 years ago, most assumed that basketball would be his one-way ticket to success. Pair the rapper’s deep roots in the sport with his influence as a member of The Diplomats, and it’s apparent why Reebok selected him to rep New York City’s playground hoops culture in a new ad.

“Playing blacktop basketball is important, because all the greats start outside,” Killa Cam explained. And that’s just what he does in the short clip, which takes place at NYC’s legendary West 4th Street playground. The former top 25 All American basketball star displays his jump shot, while promoting the Reebok Retaliates, due in stores June 1.

Peep Cam’ron in the commercial below. Find detailed images and info about where to cop the kicks here.

—

Photo: YouTube