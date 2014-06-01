Bigoted Biebs?: 30 Twitter Reactions To Justin Bieber’s Racist Joke

The ultra-troubled pop prince of R&B, Justin Bieber, has reignited the Twittersphere after a video emerged of him telling a racist joke.

Usher‘s prodigy had a video released by UK newspaper, The Sun, where the Canadian crooner told a tasteless joke to pals.

“Run n-ger, n-ger, n-ger, n-ger, n-ger,” Justin said much to the shock of everyone in the room. The video was apparently taken during filming of the now-20-year-old’s Never Say Never documentary in 2011.

As word has gone viral, Twitizens all over the world are chiming in to deride, defend, and decry Justin Bieber’s actions. Don’t hesitate to tell us what you think in the comments section below.

Photo: WENN

