Cam’ron And Jim Jones Reunite At Converse “Band Of Ballers” Tournament

Converse hosted their annual “Band of Ballers” tournament in Atlanta Saturday on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

The basketball classic brought out celebrities from around the country including Jermaine Dupri, Jay Electronica, Sean Price, Donnis, Pill, Shawty Lo and O.J. Da Juiceman.

The most notable guests however were Jim Jones and Cam’ron who made a public appearance together confirming that they were reconciling their differences.

As previously reported, the former Dipset heads made amends in an exclusive interview with Hot 97’s Miss Info.

Jones spoke on their reunion to Miss Info saying,

“Above all, me and Cam, we still brothers. And we’re building on getting back on track but first, I apologize for being a rude brother, for saying things publicly without first trying to handle them privately…”

Saturday’s basketball game was a pivotal moment for both rappers, publicly culminating their efforts to let bygones be bygones and move on.

Cam suited up to play for Jimmy’s team in the final game of the day when the “Jones Family” took on and defeated the “Southern Hospitality” team.

HipHopWired was in the building and has exclusive footage forthcoming from the event.

Until then however check out these pictures captured by Miss Info below.