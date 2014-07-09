French Montana Previews New Song With Kanye West [VIDEO]

Easily one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing struggle rappers, French Montana really is working with Kanye West on his own and the rapper/producer/designer’s next album. Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend recently shared a preview of a tune he’s working on with Yeezy.

Be warned, the track, which is produced by someone called Foreign Tech and is called “Money Can Change That,” clearly features plenty of Auto Tune. Which is good or bad depending if you’re into that sort of thing.

Check out clip below, let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics