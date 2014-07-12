Rappers React To LeBron James Returning To The Cleveland Cavaliers [Photos]

Yesterday’s shocking announcement of LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t fail to illicit a response from nearly every across the board. While embittered Miami Heat fans sulked and patient Cavs rejoiced, the middle ground bore witness to shameless fans hopping on the bandwagon back to the heart of the Midwest.

For a more level-headed reaction to the “Return of the King” news, look no further than the current crop of rap talent dominating Hip-Hop today. Rappers have long been associated with the inner workings of the NBA media, so their 2 cents have always amounted to charitable contributions for the cause.

Whether they are guest starring as sports analysts or simply being court side fans, it’s not uncommon for them to be amongst the first to have an opinion on the situation. Drake, who spoke to Complex about the move, called it “great” for the city.

“Of course, I’m gonna go watch games in Cleveland,” the Toronto Raptors ambassador continued. “If not for LeBron—who I said is a brother to me, we’ve got three kids from Toronto on one team, plus Manziel who is part of our family and our brother. I definitely have to look into some real estate in Cleveland and spend some months of the year out there. Like I said, my teams will always forever be who they are but I will support the group who has shifted to Cleveland.”

Check out what the rest of the Hip-Hop community is saying about the LBJ “Decision II” in the following pages.

Photo: Fly.Union/Instagram

