Busta Rhymes – “Calm Down” (Alternate Version) [Listen]

Lyricism, or a lack thereof, were the least of our worries on Busta Rhymes’ new Eminem–assisted track “Calm Down.” The Brooklyn rapper recalled how long it took for the collaboration to happen while speaking with Power 106’s Big Boi’s Neighborhood, as he was apparently ready to tackle the track on his own.

Today, an alternate version of his E.L.E. 2 cut leaks, featuring two verses from Bussa Buss. Backed by Scoop DeVille’s energetic production, the rap veteran displays the lyricism that’s taken him across the world sans any appearance from Slim Shady.

Not to say that this is better than the version fans first heard, but it’s interesting to hear how the track would have sounded had things not gone as planned.

Stream an alternate version of Busta Rhyme’s “Calm Down” below.

[via Xclusive Zone]

Photo: Instagram