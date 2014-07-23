Black Twitter Salutes Big Sean For Dropping Naya Rivera Following Her Shotgun Wedding [Photos]

News rang out early this morning that Big Sean’s ex-fiancée, Glee actress Naya Rivera exchanged “I do’s” with actor Ryan Dorsey.

Now, couples in the limelight break up and move on constantly but the truth of the matter is Sean and Naya had just broken off their engagement in April of this year. There was never a definitive reasoning to their split, especially after they had seemingly been so happy following their October 2013 engagement.

Rumors begin to swirl, each more ridiculous than the previous one. Naya allegedly became possessive but then the report of her being fired from the popular show turned out to be false. Big Sean was also accused of stealing watches from his would-be wifey and cheating on her with her castmates.

No matter the reasoning or amount of genuine happiness Rivera is sharing following her nuptials in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, various members of the Black Twitter congregation are collectively raising a single eyebrow towards the situation.

Jumping into a new relationship quickly following a bad one is normal amongst human beings. Getting married on the other hand, well take a look at some of the hilarious commentary the people online had to say.

—

Photos: FayesVision/WENN.com, Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »