G-Unit – “Watch Me” [VIDEO]

G-Unit won’t be denied, nor do they plan to phase out. After blessing fans with their The Beauty Of Independence EP, the veteran collective keep the content coming with a video for track one, “Watch Me.”

Director Eif Rivera shot the clip, in which 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd parade around with bottles of libations while kicking their rhymes. A drummer and ample eye candy make the cipher complete. Don’t worry, it’ll all make sense once you press play below.

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram