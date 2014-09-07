DNA Test Proves Flo Rida Fathered Model’s Child

Flo Rida is currently trapped in a Maury Povich nightmare he’s not going to wake up from for at least 18 years.

After a long, struggle-filled paternity battle with model Natasha Georgette Williams, the hitmaking rapper has been clinically proven to be father of their child.

Reports TMZ:

We broke the story … a hot model named Natasha Georgette Williams sued Flo last year for child support. However she wanted “good fortune” support … a special kind done for rich people’s kids. Flo admitted they had been banging all over the country — but he was convinced she was sleeping with multiple partners. He also allegedly offered to pay for an abortion. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ … Williams finally had the DNA test done and it shows a 99.99999999% chance Flo fathered the child. Williams’ lawyer Ray Rafool tells us, “Though not a surprise to Ms. Williams, we are certainly pleased that the Court ordered paternity test firmly establishes Flo Rida is the father of their son.” A judge hasn’t officially named Flo as the father yet, but we get a good feeling … that’s just a matter of time. We reached out to Flo Rida’s rep … so far, no word back.

—

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN.com