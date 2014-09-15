Frank Ocean’s Dad Suing Russell Simmons For $142M

The estranged father of Odd Future singer Frank Ocean is suing Russell Simmons for a cool $142 million. The “Novacane” singer’s dad filed a lawsuit claiming Simmons and his Global Grind website defamed him by calling him a deadbeat dad.

Reports TMZ:

Calvin Cooksey — who hasn’t been part of Ocean’s life since his son was 5 — says he’s been unfairly portrayed as a horrible father on Simmons’ website, Global Grind.

In his lawsuit, Cooksey goes on the attack — saying he wasn’t allowed to be a father to Frank because his “Money Grubbing mother” moved, and hid the boy from him.

Cooksey says Simmons published lies about him without checking facts — and worst of all … never bothered to use his actual name in the posts about Ocean’s father. Translation: at least defame me by using my proper name!

Cooksey is suing for loss of future income — he describes himself as a singer, writer and inventor — and thinks the $142 million should just about cover it.