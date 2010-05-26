HHWIRED Exclusive: Bizarre Talks New Album, D12 & Eminem And Yelawolf Comparisons [Video]

Fresh off the release of his new album Friday Night At St. Andrew’s, Bizzare of D-12 is ready to make a comeback.

It’s been three years since the D-Town representative released a new project and four years since he graced television sets on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club but now he’s back with a new musical regime.

Before hitting the hitmaker’s album release party at Detroit’s historic St. Andrew’s Hall, HipHopWired sat down with Bizzare to talk about his hiatus, the latest on D-12 and what he thinks about the constant comparison between rap newcomer Yelawolf and his longtime comrade Eminem.

Bizarre Ripping The Mic

“Rap’s Finest” – Bizarre feat. Redman, Royce Da 5’9, Kuniva & Seven The General



Believer – Bizarre feat. Tech N9ne