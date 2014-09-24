G-Unit & Snoop Dogg Discuss Golden Era On GGN [VIDEO]

The laughs come in waves, as Snoop Dogg returns with G-Unit as his guest on the latest episode of GGN.

Operating under his Nemo Hoes moniker, the West Coast legend interviews the entire Unit. Needless to say that years of familiarity between all parties made for a comfortable conversation; though, the weed in rotation certainly helped. Both parties speak from the perspectives of veterans in the game, who can compare the current climate of the game versus what’s happening in present times.

Get some game via the latest episode of Snoop’s GGN below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube