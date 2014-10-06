Amber Rose Complains Of Lonely Mornings Without Wiz Khalifa [Photos]

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose still don’t appear to be approaching a reconciliation point but that doesn’t mean the separation hasn’t been hard on the latter’s behalf.

With heavy rumors circulating that the Blacc Hollywood star has already begun to share his third leg with a lusciously thick model, the blonde hair beauty bravely revealed to the world that her current empty bed is the pits.

“The mornings are especially hard,” she tweeted to her two million plus legion of followers. “The pain…I wake up every morning feeling like my best friend died….. I never knew what a true heartache felt like until now.”

Speaking of rumors, several gossip outlets have been reporting that Muvarosebud has already started to date Nick Simmons, son of KISS legend, Gene. Both parties took to their social media accounts to nip those rumors in the arse over the weekend as well.

Flip through the gallery to see Ambz’ sentimental plea for soul healing and the selfies she’s been taking to cop with it all. Maybe her and Wiz will be kissing again before Christmas.

—

Photos: Instagram/Amber Rose, Nick Simmons

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »