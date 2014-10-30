Kendrick Lamar To Drop Grammy-Worthy Song #KingKunta

As fans’ anticipation for Kendrick Lamar’s sophomore LP heightens, HBO Music Supervisor Scott Vener hinted at a new song by K. Dot that’s bound to blow the lids off today’s rap game.

The business mogul took to Twitter Wednesday night (Oct. 29) to detail the spontaneous listening session with Pharrell that led to Vener singing Dot’s praises for his latest “Grammy-worthy, ’90s Hip-Hop” cut. Meanwhile, Skateboard P dubs it, “unapologetically Black and AMAZING.”

No word on whether or not the track will live on the Compton rapper’s still untitled album, but Vener implied “King Kunta” is the follow-up “statement” to “i.”

Hit the gallery to see the slew of details Vener happily divulged to the public about #KingKunta.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »