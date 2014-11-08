Nicki Minaj Drops Animated Lyric Vid For “Only” [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj gets literally animated in the lyric video for her Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown-assisted single “Only.”

Drenched in black and white scenery, Nicki leads the charge wearing the Young Money insignia on her chest. Her partners in rhyme follow suit (also literally), embodying the roles of different characters while spitting their verses.

“Only” will appear on Nicki’s upcoming The Pinkprint album, due to release on December 15. Peep the clip below.

Photo: YouTube