Azealia Banks – “Chasing Time” [VIDEO]

Azealia Banks captures a very artistic aesthetic in her visual for “Chasing Time” from her recently released debut album Broke With Expensive Taste.

Drenched in black and white scenery, the rapper sings and waxes dexterous poetics about love (or her lack thereof) over toe-tapping production. Banks displays her dancing skills with proper choreography, while sporting a pair of Nike Air Force Ones. How Harlem of her.

Peep Banks’ video for “Chasing Time” below.

Photo: MTV