T.I. Headlines Star-Studded Line-Up For The BET Awards

Rapper T.I. will give his first televised performance since being released from prison on March 26, 2010.

The performance will be T.I.’s first appearance on the BET awards show since 2006.

T.I. was slated to be the headline performer at the 2007 BET awards in Atlanta, GA but he was arrested hours before the show for attempting to buy machine guns with silencers.

The list of artists that will join T.I. is not too shabby either.

Diddy and Dirty Money, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz and others will all grace the stage at the annual awards show.

The 2010 BET Awards, which will be hosted by famed rapper/actress Queen Latifah, airs live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27th.