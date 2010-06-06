Drake Defends Nicki Minaj; Responds to Lil Kim [Video]

Since Nicki Minaj jumped into the limelight, the amount of hate that has come towards her way is something that has been unmatched by most other female rappers.

To make matters worse, rappers such as Khia, Foxy Brown and now Lil Kim haven’t held their fellow rapper down and have expressed their issues with the Young Money rapper, but she has continued to remain silent and not retaliate.

Clearly Drake was unwilling to let this fly for too much longer as he made it his mission to protect his family and send his own set of words towards Lil Kim during a recent performance and let Minaj know that no other compares to her.

“I know you be calling women Beyotches in Shyte but I can’t say you the baddest Beyotch. I can’t do that because I respect you, I love you too much and you look too beautiful. So I just wanna say you the baddest WOMAN to do this rap Shyte. I don’t give a Fawk what Lil Kim or nobody else is talkin about, you’re the baddest chick to ever do this Shyte! “

