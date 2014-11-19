LeBron James Covers Inaugural Issue Of SNEAKER NEWS Mag [Photos]

SneakerNews.com is an official destination when it comes to finding out the latest info about kicks. The is stepping into the publishing realm, with LeBron James gracing the cover of the inaugural issue of SNEAKER NEWS VOLUME ONE magazine.

While SneakerNews.com keeps tabs on the daily grind of sneaker culture, the magazine plans to focus on important aspects that too often get lost in the frenetic pace of breaking news and constant releases. The editor-in-chief and publisher is SneakerNews.com founder Yu-Ming Wu while Paul Medina spearheaded the design.

Besides the LeBron cover, there is also a special edition, all black version of the cover that features a V1 logo. The only way to get the special edition cover, which will also get you Sol Republic headphones and some more swag, is by contributing to the mag’s Kickstarter campaign (hey, publishing is expensive).

SNEAKER NEWS VOLUME ONE will be on sale starting Black Friday, November 28, via sneakernews.com and select sneaker boutiques. Check out detailed images of the new issue’s cover(s) on the following pages.

