LeBron James Has No Problem With Mom’s Struggle Rapper Boyfriend

We all know LeBron James has nothing but love for his mother, Gloria Carter. This also applies to her boyfriend, a struggle rapper named Da Real Lambo.

Reports TMZ:

LeBron James is 29. The guy dating his mother is 32 … and apparently, the NBA star is totally cool with it.

In fact, LeBron posed for a pic with his mom’s BF — a rapper known as Da Real Lambo — after the Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Lambo has reportedly been dating Gloria James for about a year … and he’s already referring to her as his “wifey” on Instagram.

Clearly, Lambo loves the lifestyle … posting pics in private jets, boats and expensive-looking resorts … but it appears LeBron doesn’t have a problem with it.