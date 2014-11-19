LeBron James Has No Problem With Mom’s Struggle Rapper Boyfriend

We all know LeBron James has nothing but love for his mother, Gloria Carter. This also applies to her boyfriend, a struggle rapper named Da Real Lambo.
Reports TMZ:
LeBron James is 29. The guy dating his mother is 32 … and apparently, the NBA star is totally cool with it.
In fact, LeBron posed for a pic with his mom’s BF — a rapper known as Da Real Lambo — after the Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Lambo has reportedly been dating Gloria James for about a year … and he’s already referring to her as his “wifey” on Instagram.
Clearly, Lambo loves the lifestyle … posting pics in private jets, boats and expensive-looking resorts … but it appears LeBron doesn’t have a problem with it.
We can’t front, we are a tad bit jealous since Lambo is clearly getting blessed with some dope kicks thanks to his affiliation. Just saying.
