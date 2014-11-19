CLOSE
LeBron James Has No Problem With Mom’s Struggle Rapper Boyfriend

We all know LeBron James has nothing but love for his mother, Gloria Carter. This also applies to her boyfriend, a struggle rapper named Da Real Lambo. 

Reports TMZ:

LeBron James is 29. The guy dating his mother is 32 … and apparently, the NBA star is totally cool with it. 

In fact, LeBron posed for a pic with his mom’s BF — a rapper known as Da Real Lambo — after the Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. 

Lambo has reportedly been dating Gloria James for about a year … and he’s already referring to her as his “wifey” on Instagram.

Clearly, Lambo loves the lifestyle … posting pics in private jets, boats and expensive-looking resorts … but it appears LeBron doesn’t have a problem with it.

We’ve posted about this interesting love affair before: LeBron James’ Mother Marrying Struggle Rapper

We can’t front, we are a tad bit jealous since Lambo is clearly getting blessed with some dope kicks thanks to his affiliation. Just saying.

Photo: Instagram

Lebron James

