Actress Louisa Moritz Claims Bill Cosby Forced His Peen Into Her Mouth

Bill Cosby’s legacy is already doing the doggy paddle in the sewer, so what’s one more bombshell turd to keep his name sullied?

That’s where actress Louisa Moritz of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest fame comes in. She’s telling TMZ that the embattled TV icon got a lot further with her than he did Lou Ferrigno’s wife. Let us repeat: a lot further.

An actress who played Rose in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and starred in the ’70s show “Love American Style” claims Bill Cosby stuck his penis in her mouth in her dressing room before an appearance on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.” 68-year-old Louisa Moritz tells TMZ … she was at the NBC studios in New York in 1971, waiting in the green room for her appearance on the show. She says there was a knock at the door, and it was Cosby, who she says walked in and said he was impressed with her work and “implied that he was going to see to it that I will become a major star through his direction.” Moritz — who also played a cop in Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke” — says Cosby “suddenly approached me and took out his penis, which was now in the line of my face [she’s 5′] and pressed up against it.” She goes on, “He took his hands and put them on the back of my head and forced his penis in my mouth, saying, ‘have a taste of this. It will do you good in so many ways.” She says as Cosby walked out he turned and said, “Now you don’t want to upset me and the plans for your future, do you?” Moritz says she never told anyone, until now. She says although the statute of limitations has run, she intends to file a civil lawsuit against Cosby.

After 50+ years, she’s still just intending? If you’re scratching your head over this one, Cosby’s attorney Marty Singer agrees and he dug up some dirt on Moritz to make her claim even less believable.

“We’ve reached a point of absurdity. The stories are getting more ridiculous.” Singer adds, Mortiz is a lawyer who was disciplined by the California State Bar and ordered not to practice. We pulled the documents — she can’t practice because she didn’t report certain quarterly reports … the nature of the reports is unclear from the documents.”

Still, anyone and everyone could be lying at this point.

—

Photo: United Artists