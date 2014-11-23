Kanye West Working On Adidas Yeezy 3 In China

Kanye West is China bound. But maybe more interestingly, its to work on his adidas Yeezy 3 sneaker.

TMZ got a bit confused after West’s brief chit chat with paparazzi:

In just one sentence, Kanye West set the hip hop world on fire … because it sounds like the rapper just told our photog he’s recording a new album that’s a sequel to Yeezus — but some of our users think it’s only shoe talk. West was at LAX for an international flight when we asked what he’d be doing out of the country — the rapper said, “I’m going to China to work on Yeezus.” True, Kanye’s already released an album with that title … but shortly after it came out, producer Rick Rubin said Yeezy intended for the LP to be longer — and claimed a two-part album was a possibility.

However, in the video (see below), West clearly says he’s going to China to work on the Yeezys. adidas’ world headquarters are in Germany, so maybe he’s checking up on manufacturing locales or their international labor conditions?