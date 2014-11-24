CLOSE
Lil Wayne ft. Christina Milian – “Start A Fire” [LISTEN]

After premiering the song at last night’s 2014 American Music Awards, Lil Wayne delivered the CDQ version of his new single “Start A Fire,” featuring his rumored girlfriend Christina Milian.

Laden with guitar strings, the cut dons a mild rock-inspired sound and just the right tempo to make it a crossover hit. Of course, Tunechi’s record has to perform well on radio, and only time will tell if that’s going to happen. But sonically, it’s there. And the song comes right on time, as Tha Carter V is slated for a December 9 release.

Stream “Start A Fire” below. Purchase the cut via iTunes.

