Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Frank Ocean releases a new track called “Memrise.”

Ocean posted the softhearted recording on his Tumblr page. The 1:57 preview is sure to whet the appetites of fans eagerly awaiting for his follow-up to 2012’s channel ORANGE, reported to drop before the year is up.

Spin “Memrise” below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram