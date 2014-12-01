Fabolous Dropping New Album On Christmas, Signs With Roc Nation

Fabolous will be dropping a new album, The Young OG Project, on Christmas Day. The digital only release will be available for pre-order on iTunes starting December 15.

There is a snippet of the album trailer, which we feel is pretty ridiculous. A snippet, of the trailer. Tell us what you think about, because we ain’t watching it. We will check for the proper album, though.

Fab is currently the face of the Rocawear BLAK Fall/Winter campaign and the new album will be released via Desert Storm/Def Jam label. If you get the pre-order, you’ll get hit with the street single “Lituation.”

Also, the Brooklyn rapper is now being managed by Roc Nation. Watch Fab talk about the project with MTV News below.

Photo: Rocawear