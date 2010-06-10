CLOSE
If NBA Players Were Rappers Who Would They Be?: NBA Finals Edition

Is it just me or does every NBA baller want to be a rapper, and every rapper want to be a baller?

With the month of June filled with the NBA finals and releases from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, let’s just pretend for a minute rappers were ballers, which ones would they be?

Here’s what I think a couple of the players in the NBA finals would be if they were rappers.

Rajon Rondo – Drake

Let’s be real, both of these dudes were mainstream unknown a couple years ago. Now, it feels like both of these guys are considered top 3 in the game today at their positions. Rondo like Drake is everywhere and cannot be (more…)

