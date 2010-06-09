Ab-Soul – “LongTerm 2” Mixtape [Trailer]

As 1/4 of the West Coast Black Hippy movement, Ab-Soul is returning to deliver his sequel in the form of LongTerm 2: Lifestyles of the Broke and Almost Famous.
Dropping Tuesday, June 28, the rapper let off a trailer to the upcoming street album to give a teaser of what’s to come.
[Check after the jump for some samples of the LongTerm 2: Lifestyles of the Broke and Almost Famous.]
“MayDay”
“Lifestyle” feat. Jay Rock
To catch up and cash in on the original mixtape, LongTerm, DOWNLOAD here.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED