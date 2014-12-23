The 14 Best Hip-Hop Commercials Of 2014

O.K. so, we as a Hip-Hop community, didn’t have any platinum albums this year. None the matter. Thanks to the avenues made possible from the culture’s expansion (and/or whitewashing in some cases), there is still a myriad of ways for rappers to make money outside of record sales.

Which mainly includes endorsements from companies with the revenue stream to make it possible. As we’re set to close out the current year, take a look at the best Hip-Hop commercials of 2014 to see who was cashing who’s checks and entertaining us at the same, damn time.

—

Photo: GEICO

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »