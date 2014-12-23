CLOSE
Ciara Removes Future Tattoo From Hand

Ciara has officially moved on from her baby daddy Future. She has removed a tattoo in his honor from her left hand. 

Reports TMZ:

Ciara is finally so done with her on/off BF and baby daddy Future … she’s removing all signs of his existence … including the tattoo on her hand.

Recent photos show Ciara’s having the letter N (his first name is Nayvadius) lasered away. According to our sources … Future isn’t upset about it, and understands it’s part of moving on.

Besides, we’re told Future’s already bolted out of Ciara’s home in L.A. … and has himself a huge new pad in Atlanta, with a new Bentley to go with it. 

Worth noting — Future has a similar ‘C’ tattoo, and so far anyway … he’s keeping it.

Don’t feel too bad for Future; in September, Ciara returned his $500,ooo engagement ring.

Photo: WENN.com

Ciara , Future

