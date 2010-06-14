Police Investigate Fabolous Link To Murder Of Rapper G-Baby

New York police are investigating the murder of a Brooklyn rapper that had ties to rapper Fabolous.

G-Baby, real name Gregory Brown, was killed March 13 as he left Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York.

Fabolous, who has not been named as a suspect, had a reported beef with the rapper that was fatally shot three times in the back.

While the NYPD will not disclose details on their investigation, they are looking into surveillance footage that shows Fabolous exiting the club moments before the murder.

A police source tells the New York Daily News that Fabolous, real name John Jackson, is on camera leaving seconds before G-Baby was murdered in cold blood.

The NYDN also spoke with the fallen rapper’s mother Roxanne Brown who told them that her son and Fabolous previously had beef that was supposed to have been settled. She notes however that her son was going to talk Loso before he lost his life.

“My son was going to talk to Fab in a car, and he got shot three times. I don’t know what’s going on. I just want to know who killed my son.”

Brown also adds that she doesn’t want to speak her son’s reported ex-rival but simply wants justice to be served.

“I don’t want to talk to Fabolous. I want whoever did this to pay.”

G-Baby was the noted protégé of Memphis Bleek and signed to his Get Low Records.