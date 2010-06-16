B.O.B. Lands World-Wide Publishing Deal

Bobby Ray better known to the world as B.O.B., is making huge strides in the Hip-Hop world especially now that the Grand Hustle artist has landed a worldwide publishing deal.

Universal Music Publishing group is announcing plans to work with the artist through a worldwide co-publishing agreement.

The agreement encompasses B.o.B.’s platinum selling debut album, B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray and links Bobby Ray to Eminem whose Slim Shady Music Publishing, LLC worked in connection with UMPG to sign him for the deal.

Alex da Kid, who co-wrote B.O.B.’s current single “Airplanes” was also given a worldwide publishing deal for his musical contribution and production.

Speaking on the newly inked deal, Universal Music Group’s senior director of creative affairs released a statement saying,